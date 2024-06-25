Argon Tableware Wooden Clip Lid Storage Jars - 1 Litre - White Seal - Pack of 3

Display your biscuits, flour, granola or sweets in this stunning 1000ml Glass Storage Jar with clip top lid from Argon Tableware. The wooden lid and black seal clip give natural tones and textures to create a Modern Scandinavian look.

The shapes and textures give a warm and comforting feel to the kitchen. The light wood and smooth glass brings a modern, industrial, rustic look, that suits many styles of decor. A stainless steel twisted wire clip top lid locks freshness and flavour inside the jar. With the clear silicone seal designed to offer far greater longevity of performance than traditional rubber. These two features combine to create an airtight seal. - however, to ensure the best possible performance, it is vital to properly prepare your storage jars by following our handy how-to walkthrough here.