Marketplace.
image 1 of Ashley Foldable Storage Box - 27cm - Black
image 1 of Ashley Foldable Storage Box - 27cm - Blackimage 2 of Ashley Foldable Storage Box - 27cm - Black

Ashley Foldable Storage Box - 27cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

Ashley Foldable Storage Box - 27cm - Black
This space saving, compact & collapsible lightweight storage box is manufactured from 600D polyester with a non woven fabric inner.The cube shape will fit perfectly into most standard storage shelves & the convenient reinforced side handle will provide an easy slide in/slide out movement.Ideal for reducing home or office clutter, this is perfect for storing a variety of items such as bedding, toys, magazines, craft supplies & much more.Approx Size: 27 x 27 x 27cm; Weight Capacity: 4. 5kgs

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here