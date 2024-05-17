Ashley Foldable Storage Box - 27cm - Dark Grey

This space saving, compact & collapsible lightweight storage box is manufactured from 600D polyester with a non woven fabric inner.

The cube shape will fit perfectly into most standard storage shelves & the convenient reinforced side handle will provide an easy slide in/slide out movement.

Ideal for reducing home or office clutter, this is perfect for storing a variety of items such as bedding, toys, magazines, craft supplies & much more.

Approx Size: 27 x 27 x 27cm; Weight Capacity: 4. 5kgs