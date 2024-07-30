Outsunny 3(m) Patio Umbrella Sunshade Canopy with Tilt & Crank Coffee

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Transform your summer spent outdoors forevermore - go for sunshades for garden from Outsunny, and enjoy the sun safely. A steel pole for the main structure keeps the patio umbrella steady, fitted with an adjustable-angle canopy which covers a large area for protection. The canopy and structure are connected with eight ribs for extra strength. The large garden parasol is fitted with a crank handle, which allows it to be opened and closed swiftly. And to pack away? Simply unscrew the poles.

