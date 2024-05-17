Outsunny 3(m) Patio Umbrella Outdoor Sunshade Canopy Tilt Green

Transform your summer spent outdoors forevermore - go for sunshades for garden from Outsunny, and enjoy the sun safely. A steel pole for the main structure keeps the patio umbrella steady, fitted with an adjustable-angle canopy which covers a large area for protection. The canopy and structure are connected with eight ribs for extra strength. The large garden parasol is fitted with a crank handle, which allows it to be opened and closed swiftly. And to pack away? Simply unscrew the poles.