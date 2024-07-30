Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Grey

These Outsunny sunshades for the garden are a perfect complement to any outdoor area. Balcony parasol is made of bamboo and cottonwood, and the sun parasol's frame is solid and sturdy. With an easy opening and folding pully system, the sun umbrella for the garden can be erected in seconds. This large garden umbrella is an excellent addition to your garden furniture in your garden, courtyard, and even pool area.