Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Grey
image 1 of Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Greyimage 2 of Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Greyimage 3 of Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Greyimage 4 of Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Greyimage 5 of Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Grey

Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£77.99

£77.99/each

Outsunny 3m Wood Square Patio Umbrella Garden Parasol Sunshade Grey
These Outsunny sunshades for the garden are a perfect complement to any outdoor area. Balcony parasol is made of bamboo and cottonwood, and the sun parasol's frame is solid and sturdy. With an easy opening and folding pully system, the sun umbrella for the garden can be erected in seconds. This large garden umbrella is an excellent addition to your garden furniture in your garden, courtyard, and even pool area.
Parasol with diameter of 300 cm, 297cm heightHigh quality 180g/m2 waterproof terylene fabrics.8 umbrella ribs support the canopy good elasticity

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here