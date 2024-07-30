Outsunny 3(m) Cantilever Shanghai Parasol with Cross Base, Turquoise

Enjoy the sun the safe way - keep yourself protected with this garden umbrella parasol from Outsunny. The overhanging design means it's can be positioned on the edge of tables to give you shade. The large polyester canopy provides plenty of shade and reduces the risk of direct UV damage and sunstroke. The canopy is connected to the tough metal frame with 18 fibreglass ribs for extra strength and stability. It's finished with a hand crank, which opens and closes the canopy smoothly and easily.