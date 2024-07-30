Outsunny 3(m) Banana Parasol Cantilever Umbrella Garden with Base Weight

This Outsunny banana parasol is a piece you will love having outside. The modern overhanging design means you can keep shaded with a pole getting in your way - you can see everyone in view. The metal structure means a tough and sturdy core, with six ribs attached to the canopy for extra support. The canopy is thick to protect you from any sun and light rain, and it features a top vent - letting air pass through with the risk of it overturning. Cross base, weights and parasol cover included.