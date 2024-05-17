Outsunny 2.5M Offset Roma Patio Umbrella with 360 Rotation, Beige

Need shade but nowhere to mount an umbrella? Use a cantilever for your outdoor couch, pool chairs, and more. Say goodbye to sunburns this summer with Outsunny. This offset cantilever umbrella offers you ample shade from sunlight at an angle you control. Swivel the umbrella stand to shade anywhere across a full 360 degrees. Get shade outside and enjoy eating, conversations, and having fun with friends without going indoors.