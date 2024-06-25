Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Suction Bowl with Lid - Dusty Rose

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

Moulded from food-safe silicone, this sturdy bowl will stand firm in the the face of even the most enthusiastic dish flingers thanks to its suction cup base that sticks fast to trays and tabletops, making sure that each meal passes with minimal mess.

The microwave-safe material makes our bowls ideally suited to serve a wide variety of exciting new foods and flavours, from cereals and yoghurt to soups and pasta. A matching, snug-fitting lid allows for easy storage - perfect for pre-planning meals or simply saving extra bites for later!

Complete your collection with our coordinated plates, bibs, cups and cutlery, or check out our nifty snack pots for tiny mealtimes on the move!