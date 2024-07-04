Tiny Dining Children's Bamboo Silicone Tip Spoon - White

Serve up some fun and vibrant colour to children's mealtimes with the range of Soft Tip Bamboo Spoons from Tiny Dining.

Each of these spoons has been expertly crafted from bamboo, offering incredible strength and durability. The soft touch silicone tip makes for easy feeding for little mouths - available in 8 bright colours to perfectly suit your child's personality!