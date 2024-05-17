Tiny Dining Bamboo Silicone Tip Spoon - Olive Green

Serve up some fun and vibrant colour to children's mealtimes with the range of Soft Tip Bamboo Spoons from Tiny Dining.

Each of these spoons has been expertly crafted from melamine-free bamboo, offering incredible strength and durability. The soft touch silicone tip makes for easy feeding for little mouths - available in 8 bright colours to perfectly suit your child's personality!

We recommend washing the handle in warm water with mild detergent. The silicone tip is dishwasher safe and can be removed for thorough cleaning. Allow to air dry thoroughly before reattaching the silicone tip. Please ensure the head is reattached securely before passing it to a child.