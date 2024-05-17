Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 130g - Patchouli & Rosewood

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Bring the warmth and coziness of a snowy chalet, which glows in the darkness from the burning of a roaring fire to your home with the Patchouli & Rosewood Scented Candle. Combining the punchiness of patchouli with the oaky notes of rosewood, this is an aromatic contrast that cleverly creates the ambience of a fresh, floral meadow with an autumnal woodland walk, resulting in overall total tranquility.

Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, soy wax has a considerably low melting point and beholds a burn time of 21 hours.