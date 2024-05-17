Marketplace.
Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 130g - Cinnamon & Orange

Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 130g - Cinnamon & Orange
Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.Bring the warmth and coziness of a snowy chalet, which glows in the darkness from the burning of a roaring fire to your home with the Cinnamon and Orange Scented Candle. A spicy fragrance with citrus notes of orange and tangerine which leads to spicy nuances of cinnamon, ginger and clove, with hints of creamy vanilla, this candle invokes an overall warm and cosy aroma.Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, soy wax has a considerably low melting point and beholds a burn time of 21 hours.

