Eugy Gorilla 3D Craft Kit

Please welcome our first primate EUGY!

Gorillas are the worlds largest living primates and share over 98% of the same DNA with us!

EUGY Gorilla is born from the suggestion of our partner, Ape Action Africa, a non-profit organisation that runs a primate sanctuary in Cameroon, Africa, and 10% of the sales profit from this model is donated to save wild primates.Unique craft collectable “ miniature figures with added cuteness

Made from environmentally friendly, biodegradable card

Printed with natural eco-friendly ink and assembled with non-toxic glue

Instructions printed on the packaging “ simple assembly takes 10-20 minutes

Educational fun facts included - Kids will treasure the adorable miniature sizing