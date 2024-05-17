Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Grey
image 1 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Greyimage 2 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Greyimage 3 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Greyimage 4 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Greyimage 5 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Grey

Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£10.00

£10.00/each

Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Grey
The range of Metal Candle Lanterns from Nicola Spring lets you shed new light on your home or garden with a vintage rustic, industrial style.Perfect for those who possess a wandering, bohemian spirit, these chic and stylish lamps take their inspiration from the classic Moroccan lantern design, with a constellation of stars cut into the top that brings the beauty of the night sky to your home or doorstep, dancing in the flickering light of the flame within. A choice of 5 soft pastel tones adds a subtle pop of colour, effortlessly accentuating both traditional and contemporary decor alike.The in-built candle holder is designed to fit most standard tea lights, securing them safely in place while they burn. A metal handle lets you elevate the presentation of these lanterns further still, with the ability to hang and display anywhere - indoors or out.

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here