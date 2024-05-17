Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 20cm - Grey

The range of Metal Candle Lanterns from Nicola Spring lets you shed new light on your home or garden with a vintage rustic, industrial style.

Perfect for those who possess a wandering, bohemian spirit, these chic and stylish lamps take their inspiration from the classic Moroccan lantern design, with a constellation of stars cut into the top that brings the beauty of the night sky to your home or doorstep, dancing in the flickering light of the flame within. A choice of 5 soft pastel tones adds a subtle pop of colour, effortlessly accentuating both traditional and contemporary decor alike.

The in-built candle holder is designed to fit most standard tea lights, securing them safely in place while they burn. A metal handle lets you elevate the presentation of these lanterns further still, with the ability to hang and display anywhere - indoors or out.