Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Cream

Shed new light and bring some rustic, industrial chic to your home or garden with the range of Vintage Metal Candle Lanterns from Nicola Spring. Perfect for those who possess a wandering, bohemian spirit, these lamps take their inspiration from the classic Moroccan lantern design, featuring an open, lightweight metal construction with a subtle powder-coated finish that will bring a warm, stylistic touch to interiors of all eras.

Each lantern in our collection features an in-built tea light holder for maximum safety and security, preventing your candle from slipping while lit.

The convenient wire carry handle allows these lamps to be displayed either standing or hanging - a must-have accessory for garden parties, weddings and more!

The top of each lantern has been decorated with a series of cutout stars that allow you to bring the majesty of the night sky to your very own doorstep, casting beautiful light reflections on nearby surfaces.