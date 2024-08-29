Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Cream
image 1 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Creamimage 2 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Creamimage 3 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Creamimage 4 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Creamimage 5 of Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Cream

Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - Cream
Shed new light and bring some rustic, industrial chic to your home or garden with the range of Vintage Metal Candle Lanterns from Nicola Spring. Perfect for those who possess a wandering, bohemian spirit, these lamps take their inspiration from the classic Moroccan lantern design, featuring an open, lightweight metal construction with a subtle powder-coated finish that will bring a warm, stylistic touch to interiors of all eras.Each lantern in our collection features an in-built tea light holder for maximum safety and security, preventing your candle from slipping while lit.The convenient wire carry handle allows these lamps to be displayed either standing or hanging - a must-have accessory for garden parties, weddings and more!The top of each lantern has been decorated with a series of cutout stars that allow you to bring the majesty of the night sky to your very own doorstep, casting beautiful light reflections on nearby surfaces.

View all Garden Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here