Nicola Spring Metal Hanging Tealight Lantern - 16cm - White

The range of Metal Candle Lanterns from Nicola Spring lets you shed new light on your home or garden with a vintage rustic, industrial style.

Perfect for those who possess a wandering, bohemian spirit, these chic and stylish lamps take their inspiration from the classic Moroccan lantern design, with a constellation of stars cut into the top that brings the beauty of the night sky to your home or doorstep, dancing in the flickering light of the flame within. A choice of 5 soft pastel tones adds a subtle pop of colour, effortlessly accentuating both traditional and contemporary decor alike.

The removable candle holder is designed to fit most standard tea lights, securing them safely in place while they burn. A metal handle lets you elevate the presentation of these lanterns further still, with the ability to hang and display anywhere - indoors or out.