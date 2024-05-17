Toimsa Batman 16" Bicycle Black

In cool black, this Batman licensed bicycle comes with a front calliper brake and a rear drum brake. it features 16 inch pneumatic tyres on spoked wheels and inserts with the Batman logo, it also has removable stabilisers that also feature the Batman logo. This 16 inch bicycle also comes with an adjustable saddle and handlebars and also comes with a rear drinks holder and bottle and a large Batman front shield and Batman Dark Knight decals. Suits ages 5 to 7 years. Child height range 110 to 120 cm.