Orchard Toys Alphabet Flashcards

These colourful Alphabet Flashcards are the perfect tool to introduce children to the letters of the alphabet and first words in a fun way.



The cards are double-sided, featuring a colourful, friendly illustration of the word on one side and the letter of the alphabet on the other. With a sturdy card for every letter of the alphabet, the flashcards introduce a wide range of simple and complex words, from 'ant' to 'umbrella'.



Alphabet Flashcards are incredibly versatile and can be used in a variety of different ways to develop children's literacy skills, from teaching children the letters of the alphabet to whole words. The cards also feature a handy visual alphabet guide.

Designed for ages 3-7, Alphabet Flashcards are a must in every conscientious parent's toy box.



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.