Tommee Tippee Dreamview Audio and HD Video Baby Monitor

Rest assured while baby sleeps with the Dreamview baby monitor, an audio and video baby monitor that is simply there for you. Featuring a remote pan and tilt camera and portable parent unit with up to 250m range you can keep an eye on baby from every room in the house. The baby monitor camera moves through a 355 degree horizontal pan and 120 degree vertical tilt with a 60 degree field view, giving a clear and uninterrupted view of baby’s sleep space. The baby monitor with camera and night vision is fitted with an infrared camera so you can see baby even in the darkest of rooms and watch them without waking them. Day or night, the Dreamview baby monitor gives you the peace of mind you need to go about your parenting regime whilst still giving baby they attention they need. Watch and listen to your baby in HD on the 5” display portable parent unit with 3x zoom function. When baby stirs you can settle them back to sleep from the parent unit with 3 lullabies and 2 soothing sounds to choose from or chat to them using the talk back button. Keeping baby’s room the optimum temperature for a peaceful and safe night’s sleep is important, so the room temperature monitoring helps you maintain the perfect, safe sleeping temperature for baby. The parent unit is also rechargeable by USB, so there is no need to worry about batteries! The Dreamview baby monitor is the perfect helping hand for complete peace of mind.