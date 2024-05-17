Orchard Toys Pop to the Shops International Game

Race and count your 3D character from shop to shop, using plastic money to buy lots of different items! The winner is the first person to collect 6 items on their board. This fun board game is suitable for older players, with longer and more varied gameplay than some of our traditional matching games.

Children will learn about handling money and giving change as well as developing their imagination as they take on the roles of shop keeper and banker, playing with realistic pretend money. They will also be taught about good manners, as they must say 'please' and 'thank you' to the shopkeeper every time they buy an item!

Cards feature clear and bold illustrations, which can be used to teach children about different everyday items which can be found at the shops. Children can also add their own tills and purses to the game for extra play value!



Contents:

1 jigged game board

48 item cards

4 shopping bag boards

4 characters

Play money

1 dice

1 instruction leaflet



Suitable for ages 5 years +



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.