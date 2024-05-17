Marketplace.
Orchard Toys Pop to the Shops International Game

Orchard Toys Pop to the Shops International Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.00

£12.00/each

Orchard Toys Pop to the Shops International Game
Race and count your 3D character from shop to shop, using plastic money to buy lots of different items! The winner is the first person to collect 6 items on their board. This fun board game is suitable for older players, with longer and more varied gameplay than some of our traditional matching games.
Children will learn about handling money and giving change as well as developing their imagination as they take on the roles of shop keeper and banker, playing with realistic pretend money. They will also be taught about good manners, as they must say 'please' and 'thank you' to the shopkeeper every time they buy an item!
Cards feature clear and bold illustrations, which can be used to teach children about different everyday items which can be found at the shops. Children can also add their own tills and purses to the game for extra play value!

Contents:
1 jigged game board
48 item cards
4 shopping bag boards
4 characters
Play money
1 dice
1 instruction leaflet

Suitable for ages 5 years +

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
A great fun way to learn!

View all Games & Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here