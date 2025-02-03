Marketplace.
Orchard Toys Number Street Jigsaw Puzzle

Orchard Toys Number Street Jigsaw Puzzle
A fun and colourful introduction to counting. Piece together the numbered street from 1 to 10, then find the corresponding number of friendly animals for each house.This first puzzle is a great way to develop hand-eye coordination and problem-solving skills for young learners. Also includes a giant poster perfect for any bedroom or playroom.Puzzle/poster size 86 x 29 cm

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.
A great fun way to learn!
