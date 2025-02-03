Orchard Toys Number Street Jigsaw Puzzle

A fun and colourful introduction to counting. Piece together the numbered street from 1 to 10, then find the corresponding number of friendly animals for each house.

This first puzzle is a great way to develop hand-eye coordination and problem-solving skills for young learners. Also includes a giant poster perfect for any bedroom or playroom.

Puzzle/poster size 86 x 29 cm



Safety Information:

Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.