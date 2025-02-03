Marketplace.
image 1 of Orchard Toys Busy Builders Jigsaw Puzzle

Orchard Toys Busy Builders Jigsaw Puzzle

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.24

£11.24/each

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Orchard Toys Busy Builders Jigsaw Puzzle
Find out what the Busy Builders are up to on the building site as you complete this fun, 30-piece jigsaw! Have fun using the enclosed learning guide to encourage further learning. A bright and colourful GIANT poster is also included, with lots to see and talkabout! Promotes discussion such as counting the worms, spotting the bucket and spade and discussing what the toucan may be saying! This jigsaw puzzle suitable for ages 3+ also helps to develop hand-eye coordination and encourage problem solving skills.
A great fun way to learn!
Sold by HOWLEYS LIMITED

View all Puzzles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here