Orchard Toys Dress Up Nelly Game

A fun first colour game for ages 2-5, containing 30 chunky wipe clean cards perfect for little hands. Use these friendly elephants to learn about colours as you dress them in their different outfits! Players each take two elephant head cards, then take it in turns to find the matching clothing to one of their elephants. Players continue taking cards until they have completed both their elephants with matching head, body and leg cards. The winner is the first person to dress both of their Nellys!! Extended game play tip! Use the cards as a fun activity to make elephant characters wearing the same colour clothing or play a simple game to collect cards and make two elephants. Want to keep playing?! Why not play a longer game and try to collect the most complete elephants! Dress Up Nelly helps promote discussion, enhance colour recognition and develops matching and memory skills.