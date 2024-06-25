Orchard Toys Slimy Rhymes Game

Orchard Toys Slimy Rhymes Game

Players start with a selection of purple slime cards, and take it in turns to choose a green slime card “ if the two cards are a rhyming pair then the players must spin the spinner and say a silly sentence whilst either holding their nose, with their teeth together or in a squeaky voice in this hilarious matching game! Once theyve said their funny sentence, they can feed the slimy alien by posting the rhyming pair through the slot of the 3D alien monster. This Orchard Toys game has been carefully designed to develop both language and literacy skills and also matching and memory skills. The element of turn taking also encourages fun, group play.

