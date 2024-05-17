Hammer and Tongs Steel Wellington Boot Rack - 6 Pair - Black

Keep your home hallways clean and your hardiest footwear neat and organised with this Wellington Boot Rack from Hammer & Tongs.

The black steel construction provides the perfect blend of lightness and durability, while bringing some rustic charm and character to any interior.

12 slimline prongs offer easy storage of up to 6 pairs of wellies in 2 different sizes - ideal for storing adults' and children's boots alike.

Each stand arrives flat and is easy to assemble, with all required fixtures, fittings and tools provided.