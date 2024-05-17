Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Cream
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Creamimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Creamimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Creamimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Creamimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Cream

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Cream
This Vintage Washing Tablets Tin from Harbour Housewares allows you to keep your household essentials organised in the most stylish of fashion.Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handle positioned on top of the airtight lid makes accessing your washing tablets a doddle.The gorgeous colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here