Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Washing Tablets Canister - Grey

This Vintage Washing Tablets Tin from Harbour Housewares allows you to keep your household essentials organised in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these Canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handle positioned on top of the airtight lid makes accessing your washing tablets a doddle.

The gorgeous colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!