Harbour Housewares Vintage Metal Laundry Powder Canister - Black

This Vintage Laundry Powder Tin from Harbour Housewares allows you to keep your household essentials organised in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, this washing powder tin possess a real vintage charm, and the elegant handle positioned on top of the airtight lid makes accessing your washing powder a doddle.

The gorgeous colour means these canisters will complement any colour scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!