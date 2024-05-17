Harbour Housewares Folding Metal Camping Table - 80cm x 60cm - White

Whether out on the road, down the beach or even in the back garden, this Folding Metal Camping Table from Harbour Housewares will provide you and your party with the perfect high-performance piece of al fresco furniture!

The powder-coated tubular steel framework offers the perfect blend of lightness and durability, while the aluminium-framed wooden tabletop provides ample room for everything from family mealtimes to garden cocktails to birthday presents and more.

When it's time to pack up, the legs of this table fold flat for convenient, space-saving storage, while an integrated carry handle makes lifting and carrying a doddle!