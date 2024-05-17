image 1 of Harbour Housewares 4 Seater Metal Garden Furniture Set - 120cm x 70cm - Black
Harbour Housewares 4 Seater Metal Garden Furniture Set - 120cm x 70cm - Black

This Harbour Housewares Garden Furniture Set lets you transform your garden, patio or balcony into your very own trendy inner-city coffee bar or bistro, with a sleek, contemporary design built for basking in style beneath the Great British Summer sun!The powder-coated metal framework of this 5-piece combination offers season-long strength, support and stability while keeping everything light enough to move and manoeuvre with the minimum of fuss. Each chair comes fitted with a reinforced texteline bed that keeps you sitting comfortably without the need for additional cushions or support.The stylistic centrepiece of this set, however, is undoubtedly the table; topped with tempered, textured glass that dances in the light to cast intricate reflections on the floor below. The use of glass also helps the surrounding area feel larger by keeping the maximum amount of floor space visible - perfect for balconies or smaller patios!As a final piece de resistance, we've fitted each table with a parasol hole that allows you to quickly adjust and adapt to whatever surprises the British weather might spring!

