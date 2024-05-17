image 1 of Tiny Dining Bamboo Baby Trainer Cup - 130ml - Olive Green
Tiny Dining Bamboo Baby Trainer Cup - 130ml - Olive Green

Our Tiny Dining Bamboo Baby Trainer Cups are perfect for those making the transition towards independent drinking!Each tumbler has been crafted from natural bamboo, with a brightly-coloured silicone insert that's nice and soft on little teeth and gums.The open cup design is ideal for those that have progressed beyond their first sippy cups and straws, with a flattened, weighted base offering a little extra stability within the reach of excitable little limbs!Best of all, because bamboo is such a renewable & eco-friendly resource - naturally anti-bacterial, anti-microbial and completely biodegradable - these tiny tumblers represent a purchase that's perfect for baby, parent and the planet as well!

