Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Training Cup - 170ml - Silver Sage

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

This cup features an innovative three-way design tailored to training your little one as they begin to transition towards independent drinking - from straw to sippy spout to open tumbler.

Twin chunky side handles let their little fingers easily take hold and lift, with the sturdy silicone material designed to stand firm in the face of those who have a tendency to fling their cups across the room!

Complete your collection with our coordinated plates, bibs, bowls and cutlery, or check out our nifty snack pots for tiny mealtimes on the move!