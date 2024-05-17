Tiny Dining Baby Silicone Weaning Bib - Silver Sage

Our Tiny Dining Silicone Suction collection provides the perfect mealtime solution for both baby and parent alike, designed to cater for every exciting stage of your baby-led weaning journey!

Moulded from soft, food-safe silicone, this bib provides the perfect balance of comfort and durability, with an adjustable collar that allows you to keep using it even as your babies grow.

A handy food catcher pouch gleefully gobbles up any bits of food that may (and absolutely will!) be dropped, helping to keep floors clean and ensure that no food goes to waste!