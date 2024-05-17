Nicola Spring Jebel Recycled Glass Jug - 1 Litre - Blue

Serve up some iconic Morrocan style to your home, bar or dining table with the Beldi Glass Collection from Nicola Spring.

Each piece in this collection has been hand-blown in the heart of Marrakech using 100% recycled glass. The result is an authentic piece of history, each with its own unique story to tell.

This 1L Jebal Jug provides the perfect serving solution for juices to share, fresh lemonade, water for the table and more. The smooth rolled handle and elegant moulded spout create a comfortable and premium pouring jug without the price tag.

The stylish blue design ensures a standout show stopper selection that won't go unnoticed.

Perfectly imperfect, the Beldi Glass Collection from Nicola Spring has everything you need to deliver a global slice of everyday happiness.