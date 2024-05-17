Argon Tableware Tallo Glass Water Jug - 1.8 Litre

Whether you're looking to keep on top of your daily water intake or take your table service game to new levels, this 1.8 Litre Tallo Pitcher Jug from Argon Tableware is a must-have in any home, restaurant, bar or office.

With its sleek, minimalist design, our Tallo Jug provides a perfect modern accompaniment to any interior. The robust glass construction is performance-built for both home and professional environments alike, while the wide mouth lets you easily pack full of ice, fruits, berries botanicals and more!

A tapered spout combines with the elegant moulded handle to give you maximum control while pouring, helping to eliminate splashes and spillages.

An essential serving solution for water, wine, milk, fruit juice, smoothies and more.