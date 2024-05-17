Argon Tableware Brocca Glass Carafe with Silicone Lid - 700ml

Whether you're looking to keep on top of your daily water intake or transform your table service, this 700ml Brocca Carafe from Argon Tableware is a must-have in any home, restaurant, bar or office.

With its sleek, minimalist design, our Brocca Carafe provides a perfect modern accompaniment to any interior. The robust glass construction is performance-built for both home and professional environments alike, while the wide mouth lets you easily pack full of ice, fruits, berries botanicals and more!

Each carafe comes with a snug-fitting silicone lid that helps seal in freshness and flavour, ensuring a perfect hydration hit or fruit punch every time!