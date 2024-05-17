Argon Tableware White Enamel Butter Dish - 18.5cm x 10cm - Green

This Enamel Butter Dish from Argon Tableware lets you keep your spreadables of choice at its optimum temperature without compromising on cleanliness or hygeine.

A pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, making our Enamel Collection perfectly-suited to both home and professional kitchens alike.

The white enamel coating, meanwhile, helps make post-service cleaning easier by reducing sticking, while the coloured rim provides a chic retro-inspired finish.

Perfect for most standard-size butter blocks, this dish comes with a matching lid that helps to preserve freshness, whether kept in the kitchen or as part of your dining table service.