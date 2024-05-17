Argon Tableware Brocca Glass Carafe with Silicone Lid - 1.2 Litre

Whether you're looking to keep on top of your daily water intake or take your table service game to new levels, this 1.2 Litre Brocca Carafe from Argon Tableware is a must-have in any home, restaurant, bar or office.

With its sleek, minimalist design, our Brocca Carafe provides a perfect modern accompaniment to any interior. The robust glass construction is performance-built for both home and professional environments alike, while the wide mouth lets you easily pack full of ice, fruits, berries botanicals and more!

Each carafe comes with a snug-fitting silicone lid that helps seal in freshness and flavour, ensuring a perfect hydration hit or fruit punch every time!