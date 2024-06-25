LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lid

Add a splash of continental style to your kitchen, bar or dining table with this Fonte 1.2 Litre Carafe from LAV.

Perfect for liquids and dry foods alike, this sleek container boasts a tapered neck for better control when pouring, along with a striking optical decoration that adds subtle elegance to any surrounding.

The snug-fitting silicone lid helps keep contents fresher for longer, whether stored in the fridge, kept on the counter or in the pantry.

A wide-mouth opening makes it easy to add sliced fruits, vegetables, herbs and berries - perfect for all manner of refreshing home-made infusions and cocktails!