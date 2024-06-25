Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lid
image 1 of LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lidimage 2 of LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lidimage 3 of LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lidimage 4 of LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lidimage 5 of LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lid

LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lid

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

LAV Fonte Optic Glass Carafe - 1.2L - White Lid
Add a splash of continental style to your kitchen, bar or dining table with this Fonte 1.2 Litre Carafe from LAV.Perfect for liquids and dry foods alike, this sleek container boasts a tapered neck for better control when pouring, along with a striking optical decoration that adds subtle elegance to any surrounding.The snug-fitting silicone lid helps keep contents fresher for longer, whether stored in the fridge, kept on the counter or in the pantry.A wide-mouth opening makes it easy to add sliced fruits, vegetables, herbs and berries - perfect for all manner of refreshing home-made infusions and cocktails!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here