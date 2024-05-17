Nicola Spring White Farmhouse Water Jug - 1 Litre

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, this 1 Litre Water Jug combines traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of this jug balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. Soft rolled edges provide protection against chipping if knocked or dropped, while the elegant molded handle is as pleasing to the palm as the classic white and blue colour scheme is to the eye. A tapered spout allows for easy, controlled pouring without fear of spills or splashes.

Seeking a centrepiece for your dining table or kitchen island? Why not fill this jug with beautiful, vibrant flowers and create an immediate, character-filled talking point for your guests?

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.

With 19 separate kitchen and dining crockery pieces available, whether you a­re looking for the complete country cottage experience, or just wanting to bring a little warmth to your modern world, the Farmhouse collection from Nicola Spring has everything you need to help you fully realise whatever your vision of home may be.