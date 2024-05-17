Nicola Spring Jebel Recycled Glass Vase - 3.5 Litre - Blue

Serve up some iconic Morrocan style to your home, bar or dining table with the Beldi Glass Collection from Nicola Spring.

Each piece in this collection has been hand-blown in the heart of Marrakech using 100% recycled glass. The result is an authentic piece of history, each with its own unique story to tell.

This 3.5L Jebal Vase provides the perfect display solution for flowers, pampas grass, eucalyptus or more. The smooth rolled rim and elegant reinforced base create a premium feeling vase without the price tag.

The stylish blue design ensures a standout show stopper selection that won't go unnoticed.

Perfectly imperfect, the Beldi Glass Collection from Nicola Spring has everything you need to deliver a global slice of everyday happiness.