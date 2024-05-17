Marketplace.
Argon Tableware Marble Wine Bottle Cooler - 13cm - Black

This Marble Wine Cooler from Argon Tableware marries tried-and-tested functionality with a timeless style that will add elegant texture to any kitchen or dinner party.The true wine connoisseur knows that, whether you'Â­re a red, white, rose or sparkling person, temperature plays a crucial role in drawing the finest bouquet from your beverage. The natural insulating properties of marble make it perfectly suited to keeping your wine at its optimum temperature all evening long - thereby keeping you the toast of the town!Unlike electric wine coolers, with their myriad of buttons and intricate temperature control systems, operation of this piece of equipment could not be simpler - just chill in the fridge or freezer until you need it, pop in your wine bottle of choice and presto!When the party'Â­s over, simply rinse your cooler out and wipe clean with a soft, damp cloth.

