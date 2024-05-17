Argon Tableware Olive Oil Pourer Bottle with Cork Lid - 170ml

Bring the quality of a restaurant to your home with our collection of Argon Tableware Glass Olive Oil Pourer Bottles. Offering a sleek and stylish touch to your table, this collection enables you to perfectly pour your oils, vinegars and dressings over your culinary creations!

The durable glass construction offers a clean, professional aesthetic in any setting, presenting the colour and clarity of the contents contained within.

The tapor pourer top offers maximum control when dispensing your dressings, while the corrosion-resistant chrome material protects against damage and degredation during contact with vinegar. This set also includes a dust cap, ensuring maximum cleanliness and hygiene, as well as a wire stand for easy transportation and display.

The cork stopper offers a scandi-chic touch whilst allowing you to keep the contents of the bottles fresh from first pour to last!