Argon Tableware White Rectangle Enamel Baking Tray - 34cm x 26cm - Green

An essential part of any cook's culinary arsenal, this Enamel Baking Tray from Argon Tableware lets you cook up all manner of oven-based culinary creations in rustic style.

A pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, making our Enamel Collection perfectly-suited to both home and professional kitchens alike.

The white enamel coating, meanwhile, helps make post-service cleaning easier by reducing sticking, while the coloured rim provides a chic retro-inspired finish.

This tray's large surface area makes it perfect for baking or roasting a variety of meats, vegetables and other foods, while the raised edges help to protect against mess.