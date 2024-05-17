Argon Tableware White Enamel Pie Dish - 20cm - Navy

Add some traditional rustic tone and texture to your table service with this 12 piece set of White & Blue Enamel Pie Dishes from Argon Tableware.

Perfect for baking and browning, these classic dishes will provide an al fresco edge to pastries, potpies, pasta bakes and more.

The pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, while the non-stick enamel coating helps protect against rust and degredation in the face of the elements.

As with the rest of our Enamel collection, we recommend washing these pieces by hand to best preserve the enamel coating.