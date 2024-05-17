image 1 of Nicola Spring Heavy Duty Rubber Boot Tray - 80 x 40cm - Black
Nicola Spring Heavy Duty Rubber Boot Tray - 80 x 40cm - Black

Keep interior carpets clean and tidy with this Heavy Duty Rubber Boot Tray from Nicola Spring.Practical and hardwearing, this sturdy storage piece can keep up to five pairs of shoes or boots organised and easily-accessible without staining the surrounding floors thanks to its raised edges that keep excess dirt, mud and water contained.The thick rubber construction makes it perfectly suited to use both indoors and out; in hallways, conservatories, sheds, garages and more!As with all our Nicola Spring doormats, cleaning couldn't be simpler; simply beat or brush off any excess dirt and rinse with water before leaving flat to dry.

