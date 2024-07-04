Nicola Spring Heavy Duty Door Mat - 60 x 40cm - Black Waves

Our collection of Heavy Duty Door Mats from Nicola Spring provides a sleek, contemporary addition to any doorstep, while helping keep interior floors and carpets protected.

The heavy duty Polypropylene material provides all-season strength and durability, with a series of shallow ridges easily scrubbing dust, dirt and grime from the soles of your shoes.

A PVC backing ensures a non-slip finish, while also helping keep water contained.

These doormats are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and easy to clean - simply beat while hanging outside with a sturdy broom handle, then brush through with a small amount of water before laying flat to dry.