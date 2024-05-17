Nicola Spring Coir Scraper Door Mat - 60 x 40cm - Natural

The range of Natural Coir Non-Slip Door Mats from Nicola Spring offers a quick and easy way to show off your personality, and create an inviting home environment for your guests right from their very first step inside.

Crafted from natural coir coconut fibres and wire, these welcome mats provide an innate strength and durability that is perfectly suited to brushing dirt, dust, mud and muck from the soles of your shoes.

The 60 x 40cm tuffscrape pattern doormat will feel at home in a wide variety of decor styles or professional environments.

These doormats are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and easy to clean - simply beat while hanging outside with a sturdy broom handle, then brush through with a small amount of water before laying flat to dry.

With the Nicola Spring collection of Natural Coir Non-Slip Welcome Mats, your door is always open.